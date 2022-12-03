Soweto Fashion Week shuts down the Soweto Theatre with sold-out showcase

The fashion extravaganza marked its return with a sold-out theatre as fashion lovers and the people of Soweto returned to enjoy the trans-seasonal wear themed show.

JOHANNESBURG - Attendees at Soweto Fashion Week (SFW) said they were ecstatic about the return of the show.

The fashion extravaganza marked its return with a sold-out showcase at the Soweto Theatre in Johannesburg, as fashion lovers returned to enjoy the trans-seasonal wear themed show.

Members of the audience said the show was a significant moment for the township, as SFW was a strong part of the culture.

Those in attendance could not contain their excitement as the models walked the dimly lit stage, showcasing different ensembles.

While 2022’s show was a first for many, it was a nostalgic moment for others.

Beyopo, who is now a qualified designer, recalled the first time he attended the show while still in high school.

“I’ve always wanted to be a designer and we got a student pass, so we were standing there in the back in uniform!”, he said.

Beyopo said he continues to support SFW because of the role it played in his life as an aspiring designer.

“As a designer, I’m definitely here to support! I feel like because I’m a Sowetan, this is my home, so this is a place to start”, he added.

Another audience member said she constantly attended the show because it was affordable and allowed the ordinary people of Soweto to get a taste of high fashion.

While the audience said 2022’s show was the perfect way to spend a Friday night, many were already looking forward to the next show.

SFW founder, Stephen Manzini said the turnout at the relaunch of the show was a great success after the COVID-19 pandemic caused its two-year hiatus from the runway.

He added although the show still had a long way to go, it was heading in the right direction.

“I think this is a great start! We look forward to a bigger and better show next year. I think designers have a lot of potential”, he said.