Soweto Fashion Week relaunches with a spectacular catwalk show

Kenrick James | The showcase of South African designers and models took place at the Soweto Theatre on Friday night, after a two-year break.

Soweto Fashion Week is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And Friday's relaunch at the Soweto Theatre proved that the local fashion scene is alive and glorious.

The runway showcase featured a wide variety of styles across a range of collections.

The theme for 2022 is seasonal wear, encompassing garments that can be worn throughout the year.

Up-and-coming designers included Khanyo, from Khayelitsha, and her K.I.B (Keeping it beautiful) couture collection which features bridal outfits and traditional styling.

Soweto Fashion Week 2022 also presented the work of more established designers.

Dejavu Not A Secret by Funeka Sukazi is a collection that celebrates life and women.

N.O.T.E (Not of this earth) by Elias Sibata presented the designer's Asian-inspired range.

Sibu FBD made a unique statement with FBD Human Store, integrating a live band into his show.

Other collections on the runway included UJU Designs, MacGale, and the Fresh Wear kiddies range.

Altogether, the night added up to a showcase of a broad range of styles and designers that demonstrate the talent and skill present in the local fashion industry.

Soweto Fashion Show seeks to bring together new and established models and designers in order to create a platform for growth and promotion of local fashion.

Witnessing it making a comeback in such spectacular style shines a positive light on the regrowth and recovery of the industry, and Joburg in general, from the COVID-19 pandemic.

