Slain AmaZulu Prince Mbongiseni Zulu described as a peaceful man

Prince Mbongiseni Zulu was laid to rest at the Osuthu Royal Palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

NONGOMA - The Zulu royal family described slain Prince Mbongiseni Zulu as a peacemaker.

The prince was killed by unknown gunmen over a week ago.

The attack happened weeks after his nephew King Misuzulu assumed the throne.

The Zulu royal family gathered to pay their final respects to the prince, with royalty and other dignitaries in attendance.

Prince Mkhulumeleni Zulu described what he saw at the scene of his brother’s death.

“I am speaking...and it’s not easy for one who got the sense of this incident, I saw something I’ve never seen before. A crucial incident has brought disgrace to the community of Osuthu.”

The prince was described as a peaceful person.

“He liked peace and, in fact, he brought peace wherever there was conflict.”

His passing was also described as a great loss to the community because of his work with schools and mentoring the youth.

King Misuzulu did not attend the funeral as customary law prevents a king from attending burials.