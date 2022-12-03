Remove physical and attitudinal barriers to empower people with disabilities

For people with disabilities, basic things able-bodied people take for granted can be extremely difficult without the proper support.

CAPE TOWN - The challenges faced by people living with disabilities were in the spotlight as countries across the world observe International Day of Persons with Disabilities and National Disability Rights Awareness Day.

The commemorative days, which both occur on 3 December, followed disability rights awareness month which wrapped up in November.

The observance of these days is to promote an understanding of disability issues and offer support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

Having a disability is the consequence of an impairment that may be physical, cognitive, mental, sensory, emotional, developmental, or a combination of these.

Western Cape Social Development MEC, Sharna Fernandez, said when social, physical, and attitudinal barriers are removed, persons with disabilities are empowered.