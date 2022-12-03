Ramaphosa 'seriously considering' taking Phala Phala report on review - Magwenya

Presidential spokesperson - Vincent Magwenya says the president believes that the report is flawed and must be challenged in a court of law.

JOHANNESBURG - The presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering taking the Section 89 panel report on review.

The report - which was compiled by a team led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo found that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office.

It says Ramaphosa acted improperly when he did not report a burglary at his Phala Phala game farm in which over 500 000 of unexplained us currency was stolen.

Presidential spokesperson - Vincent Magwenya says the president believes that the report is flawed and must be challenged in a court of law.

"The president is seriously considering taking the S89 panel report on review. It may be in the long-term interest and sustainability of our constitutional democracy, well beyond the ramaphosa presidency that such a clearly flawed report is challenged."