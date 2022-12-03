Ramaphosa must step aside, or Phala Phala will hurt ANC in 2024 - Mtolo

He spoke to journalists after the National Executive Committee’s (NEC) special sitting was adjourned shortly after it started on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress' (ANC's) KwaZulu-Natal secretary - Bheki Mtolo said the party can't afford to drag Phala Phala on until 2024.

He said party president, Cyril Ramaphosa needed to do the right thing and step aside from his position as a Head of State.

Mtolo said if this matter remained, it would hurt the ANC at the polls.

“A decision is that this thing must not drag until 2024. The ANC can’t afford to go with this thing being either fought in court, either fought in Parliament, and all that. It can’t afford that. It can’t afford that.”

