Ramaphosa has not 'formally engaged the ANC' over Phala Phala report - Mashatile

Mashatile said it was not an issue that Ramaphosa did not consult with the ANC on the report but would be given a platform to do so in the near future.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general, Paul Mashatile, said President Cyril Ramaphosa has not formally engaged the party over the Section 89 panel report.

The recently released report found that there is enough evidence to suggest that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office by not reporting the burglary and theft of over $500 000 in cash at his Phala Phala game farm in 2020.

READ: Section 89 panel finds evidence of misconduct on 4 charges against Ramaphosa

Mashatile said it is not an issue that Ramaphosa did not consult with the ANC on the report, but would be given a platform to do so in the near future.

“Remember, the president is also the president of the republic and there are matters that he will of necessity deal with it at that level.”

Meanwhile, the coordinator of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) task team, Joy Maimela, said it was concerning Ramaphosa was consulting outside the party structures.

READ: Ramaphosa confident in his caucus to evade impeachment, says spokesperson

“That would be really improper and unorganisational. The president is a deployee of the ANC. You would expect that a deployee of the ANC to, firstly, come to the officials and consult with the officials, but also, then, to come to the NEC.”