PowerBall Results: Friday, 02 December 2022

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 2 December 2022 are as follows:

PowerBall: 12, 14, 28, 31, 34 PB: 05

PowerBall Plus: 19, 32, 45, 49, 50 PB: 08

