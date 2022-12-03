PowerBall Results: Friday, 02 December 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 2 December 2022 are as follows:
PowerBall: 12, 14, 28, 31, 34 PB: 05
PowerBall Plus: 19, 32, 45, 49, 50 PB: 08
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
