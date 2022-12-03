Phala Phala report: Opposition parties plot Ramaphosa no confidence vote

The Forum of Opposition Political Parties – an eleven-member organisation that includes South Africa's three biggest opposition parties, the DA, EFF and IFP – says Ramaphosa’s position as head of state has become untenable.

JOHANNESBURG: Opposition parties said they planned to table a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa when the National Assembly sits on Tuesday, 6 December.

The Forum of Opposition Political Parties – an eleven-member organisation that includes South Africa's three biggest opposition parties, the Democratic Alliance, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Inkatha Freedom Front – said Ramaphosa’s position as head of state had become untenable.

This follows the findings of the section 89 independent panel which found that the president may have violated his oath of office.

The panel was established to determine if there were grounds for Parliament to institute impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa.

The forum held a meeting in Ekurhuleni on Friday to discuss its next step following the release of the report.

It said the panel's findings provided enough evidence for Parliament to move to impeach Ramaphosa.

The forum said either the DA or the EFF would call for a motion of no confidence when Parliament meets to debate the report.

Meanwhile, the presidency has indicated that Ramaphosa was seriously considering taking the report on judicial review.