NUM calls for ANC to resolve infighting ahead of December conference

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called on the African National Congress (ANC) to resolve its infighting ahead of its 55th National Elective Conference in December.

The union, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary in Limpopo on Saturday, made the call in the wake of another fallout within the governing party's leadership structures.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, the union's former general secretary, is embroiled in a bitter battle to remain in power, following the release of the Section 89 panel report into the Phala Phala scandal.

While NUM wants ANC leaders to find common ground, the union said it refuses to be drawn into the party's internal politics.

Despite remaining mum on the Phala Phala report, union leaders said they were behind Ramaphosa.

And although NUM has pledged its support to the embattled president, it said the law still needed to take its course.

Ramaphosa is one of the founders of the union, which was established in 1982.

The NUM acknowledges and highly respect the role Cde Cyril Ramaphosa and other former leaders played in the formation of this gigantic trade union. We remained humbled by that. The NUM will give the ANC NEC space to deal with the so-called Phala Phala report. pic.twitter.com/UjgI4oaRq3 ' NUM (@NUM_Media) December 2, 2022

NUM leaders are expected to reaffirm their fight for decent living wages at Saturday's anniversary celebration at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

While the union representing mine workers said it has made strides in improving working conditions in the sector, it said it is still concerned about racism, poor wages, and poor working conditions at mines.

The union said it expects thousands of its members from 11 regions to celebrate the milestone.