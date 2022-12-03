Go

More than 330 million people will need humanitarian aid in 2023 - UN

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the world is currently facing a deadly combination of war, starvation and disease.

FILE: A handout picture taken on February 09, 2014 and released by the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) shows World Food Programme (WFP) staff member loading a bag of split yellow peas into a truck in a WFP warehouse based in El Fasher, North Darfur, to deliver in camps for displaced people (IDP) in Shangil Tobaya, North Darfur. Picture: AFP
03 December 2022 13:27

CAPE TOWN - More than 330 million people will require humanitarian aid next year, according to the United Nations (UN).

UN health agency, World Health Organisation (WHO), said the globe was currently facing a deadly combination of war, starvation and disease.

WHO director-general, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, addressed issues facing global healthcare on Friday.

“The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs launched its global humanitarian overview for 2023, appealing for $51.5 billion to meet humanitarian needs around the world next year.”

Ghebreyesus said humanitarian crises affect people in all aspects of their lives.

“Including reducing their access to healthcare often at the exact time when they need it the most, those fleeing conflict or drought or living in poverty and facing hunger, but also those whose health is the most threatened.”

