'Let The Blind Sing' to showcase talents of artists with disabilities

Zakhele Mabena feels that the theatre space has been missing productions that speak to people with disabilities, with little intervention in creating inclusive content and prioritising such artists.

JOHANNESBURG – As the world marks International Day of People with Disabilities on Saturday, the Mzansi Fela Festival (MFF) aims to also celebrate them in a special way.

The 2022 edition of the festival (MFF) takes place at The South African State Theatre (SAST) from 01 to 18 December.

And one production art lovers can look forward to is "_Lifted - Let The Blind Sing", _a production by musical director Zakhele Mabena of the critically acclaimed Marikana - The Musical and Shaka Zulu- The Gaping Wound.

Aimed at creating a professional platform for persons living with disability, the production is a musical celebration show that embraces the talent of artists living with different forms of disability.

Mabena hopes the production will enable audiences to see outside the perceived limitations of people with physical challenges.

“I want the audience to see beyond their physical challenge and realise that they can just put up a professional show just like any able person. We also want people to be educated and learn more about the reality of PWD community,” Mabena told Eyewitness News.