KZN man sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment for raping two children

The 52-year-old man was originally arrested and charged with raping his then-girlfriend's eight-year-old granddaughter after the child confided in a teacher.

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal man was sentenced to life in prison for raping two children, one of whom he raped while out on bail.

The 52-year-old man from Madadeni, in Newcastle, was originally arrested and charged with raping his then-girlfriend's eight-year-old granddaughter after the child confided in a teacher.

The state opposed bail, but it was granted, nonetheless.

While out on bail, he then got into a new relationship and raped his new partner’s 11-year-old daughter.

The child eventually reported the crime to her grandmother and the man was arrested, again.

The man was convicted, and he was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment this week.

The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that his name be added to the National Register of Sexual Offenders (NRSO).

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes a successful finalisation of this matter, and we commend the work done by the Prosecution and the SAPS. It is our mandate to ensure justice for all victims of crime, especially the vulnerable ones. This sentence is indicative of the NPA’s stance on the abuse of children,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara