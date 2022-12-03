Hawks foil OR Tambo heist

Police nabbed 11 suspects on Friday night after authorities were tipped off about a robbery at the OR Tambo International Airport.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks arrested 11 suspects after foiling a robbery at the OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.

The suspects were arrested on Friday night after authorities were tipped off about the robbery.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the robbery was planned to happen at the cargo section of the airport.

Mogale said the suspects, who were travelling in an eight-ton truck with false registration plates, tried to gain entry into the airport.

"The team tactically contained the truck and 11 suspects who were concealed behind empty cardboard boxes were arrested," said Mogale.

"Three firearms, a truck with false registration plates, ammunition and cellphones were seized for further investigation."

The suspects are expected to appear in Kempton Park Magistrate Court on Monday.