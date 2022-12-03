Five people injured after car crashes into Durban convenience store

It is understood that the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into the convenience store at the Engen station near The Pavillion Shopping centre.

DURBAN - Five people were seriously injured when a vehicle drove into a convenience store at a petrol station in Durban.

Advanced life support paramedics said the crash took place in the early hours of Saturday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the patients, including the driver, were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

"On arrival paramedics found total chaos as a vehicle had somehow lost control and crashed into the store. At this stage the events leading up to the collision are unknown, but SAPS are in attendance and will be investigating further", he said.