DA threatens motion of no confidence if eThekwini mayor does not resign

The party alleged that the mayor misled the people of eThekwini by reopening beaches on Friday, claiming they were safe for bathing.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus in the eThekwini metro in KwaZulu-Natal has called on Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to resign, and has threatened to call a vote of no confidence in him.

The party is alleging that the mayor misled the people of eThekwini by reopening beaches on Friday, claiming they were safe for bathing.

On Friday, the party challenged Kaunda to swim at the Umhlanga beach, north of Durban, as he did at one of the beaches on Wednesday.

All plans are in place for the festive season. We are ready to host visitors. More beaches are open and we have a lot to offer to residents and visitors. Today, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda demonstrated his swimming skills to officially declare festive season open.Woz'eDurban. pic.twitter.com/xY0ckhm79r ' eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) December 1, 2022

The opposition has accused him of having lied - as the party maintains that the beaches are still not safe amidst the sewage crisis.

The party conducted an oversight visit at the Umhlanga beach.

It said it found four sewage outflows depositing raw sewage into the Ohlanga River which flows onto the beach.

DA eThekwini caucus leader, Thabani Mthethwa, said the mayor should be fired.

“The DA in eThekwini calls on eThekwini mayor, councillor Mxolisi Kaunda, to resign with immediate effect. This after he prematurely and recklessly declared that Umhlanga beaches are safe for people to swim. Having conducted a series of oversight, we can confirm that there still are thousands of litres of raw sewerage that are freely flowing down to our beaches.”

The party gave the mayor seven days to leave office and said if he doesn't, a motion of no confidence in him would be tabled.