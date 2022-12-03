Challenging Phala Phala report in best interest of SA's democracy: presidency

“The President is seriously considering taking the S89 panel report on review,” his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Eyewitness News.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office says challenging the Section 89 panel report on the Phala Phala farm saga is important for the long-term interest and sustainability of the country’s constitutional democracy.

He’s denied that the president has already communicated the decision to Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, but says Ramaphosa was consulting with his legal advisers.

Damning findings against the president were made by the three-member independent panel, led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo. It found that Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution and abused his oath of office by failing to report the 2020 crime at his Limpopo farm to the relevant authorities.

“It may be in the long-term interest and sustainability of our constitutional democracy, well beyond the Ramaphosa Presidency that such a clearly flawed report is challenged,” said Magwenya.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is facing a tough weekend, with some in the ANC’s national executive committee baying for his blood.

He did not pitch for the special NEC set to deliberate over the report on Friday.

This led to the meeting ending abruptly, as members of the party’s highest decision-making body called for his attendance as they dealt with the allegations levelled against Ramaphosa, who is also the party’s president.

Eyewitness News understands the ANC’s top officials met on Friday evening; this is set to be followed by a meeting of the national working committee (NWC) before the NEC reconvenes at Nasrec on Sunday.

Attempts to hold the NEC on virtual platforms were rejected, as NEC members demanded to confront Ramaphosa head-on.

The ANC says Ramaphosa has been consulting with various stakeholders.

It's also understood the president has been mostly deliberating over the way forward with his political allies, who at some point had accepted that Ramaphosa wanted to step down but worked to convince him otherwise.

Most of his allies had suggested he takes the matter on judicial review.