Buffalo City looks forward to positive economic impact during festival season

The metro looks forward to the economic benefits of its busiest season.

BISHO: The Buffalo City metro in the Eastern Cape, said it looked forward to the economic benefits of the upcoming festive season.

Its tourism Head of Directorate (HOD), Noludwe Ncokazi, said the 2022 holiday season would have a positive impact on the metro's economic recovery.

“And from a tourism perspective this is a very important season for us because we are on our economic recovery season and, indeed, we are expecting an increase in numbers of tourists to our city, and we have, also, a large contingent of those visiting friends and relatives', she said

Ncokazi said holidaymakers and locals could look forward to a variety of activities.

“So, we do trust that we will see quite an increase, also, in the number of those that will be coming to the events, and we are quite happy to see that a number of events lined up for the city, and that does draw quite a number of people that visit our city”, she added.