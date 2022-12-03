Buffalo City informal traders: From scraping by to cashing in
Buffalo City mayor Xola Pakati kickstarted the season with a two-decade-long tradition of switching on the Christmas street lights at Qonce on Friday night.
BISHO: Informal traders in the Buffalo City metro in the Eastern Cape said they were looking forward to the festive season as it was generally a period where they could earn some profits.
Hundreds of people were expected in East London on Saturday night for a similar event.
The most popular location for informal traders, Ebuhlanti, was already a hive of activity.
Festive season has started in BCM, one way we know...Ebuhlanti is packed.' uMaBhayi (@Sipha_Kema) December 3, 2022
The hawkers are looking forward to the festive season as this is the busiest time of the year for them - meaning after months of scraping by they'll be cashing in. pic.twitter.com/6OkfBgwaOY