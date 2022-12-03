Archbishop Makgoba calls for government of national unity if Ramaphosa resigns

The country is on tenterhooks, waiting to hear from Ramaphosa on his next move after a damning finding from an independent panel

JOHANNESBURG - Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba called for the establishment of a government of national unity if President Cyril Ramaphosa resigned.

The president told the panel that he received over $500,000 for the sale of buffalo which was stored in his sofas.

The money was stolen but the crime was not reported to the relevant authorities, leading the panel to declare that the president has an impeachment case to answer.

Archbishop Makgoba said that the country was in crisis and that the governing African National Congress (ANC) seemed to be in meltdown.

“I call for the establishment of a government of national unity under a respected elder to stabilise the country until the next election. And during the next year we need to hold an economic [Convention for a Democratic South Africa] to address the real crisis facing the country, which is the scandalous gap between those who benefit from intergenerational wealth and those who are locked out of the economy”, he said.