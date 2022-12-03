ANC presidential hopeful, Zweli Mkhize set to address ANCYL task team in CT

The stage is set for embattled former health minister to address the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) task team in the Dullah Omar region

CAPE TOWN - As President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala saga grows legs within the ANC, his party presidential contender Zweli Mkhize is expected to address the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) task team in Cape Town.

The stage is set for the embattled former health minister to address the task team in the Dullah Omar region on Saturday afternoon.

The gathering comes as the party's National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) is preparing to discuss the outcomes of a Section 89 panel of independent experts which found that Ramaphosa may have broken anti-corruption laws. The investigation was instituted following revelations that millions of dollars were stolen from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The NEC meeting was adjourned on Friday to allow the NWC to have a bite at the matter first.

ANC youth league task team member Lwazi Phakade said Mkhize was their preferred candidate going into the elective conference this month.

“We were given an opportunity to decide as the youth league who do we prefer to contest the position of the president. Comrade Zweli Mkhize came out as number one”, said Mkhize.

