AFU seizes R37mn worth of assets from Mhlathuze Water corruption accused

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal authorities have seized millions of rands worth of assets belonging to individuals implicated in fraud and corruption at the Mhlathuze Water board.

The board’s CEO, Mthokozisi Duze, and its CFO, Babongile Mnyandu, together with attorney, Sithembelo Ralph Mhlanga, face fraud, and corruption charges.

They are accused of having circumvented supply chain management protocols to channel R37 million worth of tenders to Mhlanga’s company, Mhlanga Incorporated.

It is alleged that Duze and Mnyandu also received kickbacks.

A multi-disciplinary task team, led by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), carried out the seizures on Friday.

The court-appointed curator was ordered to locate property to the value of R37 million in total.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the assets would be held under restraint until the criminal matter was finalised.

“The assets seized include immovable properties located in Umhlanga Ridge, Ballito, Mthunzini Estate, Ashburton, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay, and Cape Town. Luxury Vehicles such as Range Rovers, BMW X6, Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Jaguar, and a Harley Davidson motorbike. The order also includes assets hidden in trusts and companies, and cash in bank accounts.”