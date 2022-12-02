Why Ramaphosa's detractors within the ANC want him to resign

Lindiwe Sisulu – Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Phumulo Masualle have been some of Ramaphosa’s vocal critics – who not only want him replaced as party president come 16 December 2022 but say he should not be South Africa’s head of state.

JOHANNESBURG - As leaders of the African National Congress (ANC) prepare for its national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Friday afternoon – questions are asked about those who want President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign despite still serving under his government.

This comes amid speculation that the president wants to resign in the wake of the Section 89 independent panel report that found there is a case to be made against him for impeachment.

Ramaphosa’s detractors are without a doubt preparing themselves to give him a piece of their minds when the ANC's NEC meets.

Different camps have been meeting ahead of the meeting, in a bid to manage how the closed session should unfold.

Meanwhile, some in the country have questioned why the likes of Sisulu, Dlamini-Zuma refuse to follow the example recently seen in the United Kingdom – where former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ ministers resigned in an illustration of how much faith they had lost in her abilities.

Political analyst Dr Ongama Mtimka said chances are these leaders hope to create a situation that benefits their political ambitions

"These ministers would rather dare the president to fire them and create a sense of victimhood leading up to an important conference of the ANC than resigning."

The ANC’s NEC meets this afternoon – where Ramaphosa is likely to come under fire from those who have long been opposed to his presidency.