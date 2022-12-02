Two men arrested for kidnapping Khayelitsha couple make first court appearance

The victims - a man and a woman who run a hair extension business - were delivering goods to their clients when they were kidnapped while driving in Mandela Park about two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - Two men arrested for kidnapping a couple in Mandela Park have appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court.

The case has been postponed to 13 December for a formal bail application.

Officials arrested Siviwe Sidwell and Nulgisha Fodomafuneka on Tuesday.

It's the latest in a string of kidnappings reported in Cape Town, mostly involving foreign nationals and, or business people.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said that the kidnappers apparently called the sister of one of the victims and demanded a ransom of R400,000.

"After negotiating with the kidnappers, the family agreed to pay an amount of R30,000. The payments were made on 28 November."

Hani said that the accused started withdrawing cash at an ATM in Zevenwacht this past Tuesday while authorities tracked their vehicle.

They were arrested upon returning to their car.

Detectives were still trying to locate the victims when they received information on Thursday that the man and woman managed to escape from where they were being held and ran in the direction of Monwabisi beach, where they reached out to relatives for help.

They've been taken to hospital for a medical examination.