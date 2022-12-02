Twitter suspends Kanye West 'for incitement to violence': Musk

The rapper tweeted a photo of a star of David encasing a swastika on Friday to promote his 2024 presidential campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - Twitter suspended the account of rapper Kanye West on Friday.

This follows a tweet from Twitter CEO Elon Musk explaining that the rapper had - once again - violated the rule against incitement to violence.

The rapper - who is no stranger to controversy - tweeted a photo of a Star of David, a religious Judaism symbol, encasing a swastika on Friday.

He sought to promote his 2024 presidential campaign indicating that the image would be his official logo.

The post was removed from Twitter within a few hours.

Musk wrote on the platform that the suspension was "for incitement to violence".

The length of the suspension is not clear.