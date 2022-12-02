The rand falls and recovers after Ramaphosa's Phala Phala report

By late Thursday afternoon, the local currency had reached R17.91 to the dollar - but has eased back to around R17.62.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand somewhat recovered after dropping significantly following the report by the independent panel on President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This comes with calls from businesses for a speedy solution to the crisis that has seen the president wondering what to do next.

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) called on Parliament to move with haste when dealing with the report that found Ramaphosa may have transgressed various laws when he failed to report a burglary - where thousands in foreign currency were stolen - at his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

Ramaphosa told the panel that $R580,000 was stolen.

Busa said it noted the contents of the report with serious concern saying this is a significant crisis for the country and poses high risks that will further erode confidence and increase an already unstable political climate, particularly in the run-up to the African National Congress' 55th national conference in December.

Business needs policy and political certainty with a capable government that can fulfill its governance role, added Busa.

Over the past year, rating agencies have cited political stability as being key when assessing the country.