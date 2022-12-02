Supply of firearms to Cape gangs a national concern, says JP Smith

The gun attacks started in front of the police station along Duinefontein Road on Wednesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Cape authorities say there's a flare up in gang violence in parts of the city, especially Manenberg.

The City has deployed extra boots on the ground to assist the police's Anti-Gang Unit.

Manenberg detectives are investigating two murders and several cases of attempted murder.

The gun attacks started in front of the police station along Duinefontein Road on Wednesday afternoon.

In one case, an elderly mother was wounded in her back.

"The constant supply of firearms into the gang communities of Cape Town is of national concern, as nearly all gang-related firearm murders in South Africa occur within our province, as the latest SAPS statistics have shown," said the City's JP Smith.

Authorities say they're trying to restore calm.

"While we will absolutely do everything within our power to support our local SAPS in the struggle, the national leadership of our country has failed to provide an effective solution to identifying the source of the supply of guns to the Western Cape gangs or at the very least providing the police with the required resources to bring about a sense of stability to these communities."

Meanwhile, Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen welcomed the arrest of a man in connection with the murder of a police officer in Grassy Park.

The 26-six-year-old constable was gunned down after he and his partner approached an armed suspect on Thursday afternoon. Anti-Gang Unit members tracked the suspect to his hideout in Ravensmead.

The firearm the suspect stole during the altercation with police officers was found in his possession.

Allen commended the police and other law enforcement agencies for their quick response: "Every day, dedicated men and women in blue risk their lives to keep us safe. The second quarterly crime stats for the 2022/2023 financial years shows that six officers were killed - of these, 5 were off-duty and one while at work. This is two more when we compare to the same period of the previous financial year."