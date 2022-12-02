Soweto Fashion Week returns to the Soweto Theatre after two-year hiatus

The relaunch of the annual event will be held at the Soweto Theatre Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG - After two years off the catwalk, the Soweto Fashion Week makes its return.

The relaunch of the annual event will be held at the Soweto Theatre on Friday night.

The theme for 2022 was seasonal wear, which encompasses garments that can be worn throughout the year.

After the COVID-19 pandemic brought the annual fashion fiesta to a halt, designers and spectators can now enjoy the event once again.

The six designers showcasing on Friday, range from upcoming designers to some well-known names in the industry, such as SABC One’s Raw Silk season two winner, Elias Sibata.

The showcase will also be including a children's clothing range.

The fashion event, which prides itself on uplifting local designers, is back in the City of Gold.