Sex work may soon be decriminalised in South Africa

Cabinet has approved the publishing for public comment of a bill aimed at the decriminalisation of the sale and purchase of adult sexual services.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has moved a step closer to decriminalising sex work this week.

Cabinet has approved the publishing for public comment of a bill aimed at the decriminalisation of the sale and purchase of adult sexual services.

The bill repeals the Sexual Offences Act and Section 11 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Once passed into law, government says it will protect sex workers against abuse and exploitation.

The decriminalisation of sex work has been years in the making.

In 2017, the South African Law Reform Commission released its report on adult prostitution, but at the time, Cabinet felt that the issue needed to be further debated.

Government has since embarked on a series of consultative meetings with various bodies and interest groups.

The new Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill, which would see sex work decriminalised, has now been published for public comment.

The criminal status of sex work makes it difficult for those in the industry to turn to the police in their times of need because of the way they are treated.

It also presents challenges when trying to access healthcare.

The move would also pave the way for sex workers to unionise and to become contributing members of the country’s tax base.