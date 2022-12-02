Ramaphosa's resignation prospect divides his supporters

While the nation waited with bated breath to hear if Ramaphosa would indeed step down, his spokesperson instead took to the podium announcing that there would be no speech from the president.

JOHANNESBURG - Some of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s supporters welcomed his decision not to address the nation on Thursday night – reading it as a sign that he’s willing to fight for his job.

Others suggested the fight to stay in office is simply not worth it.

Vincent Magwenya instead apologised for creating an impression that Ramaphosa would make an announcement insisting that the president understood the urgency of dealing with the Phala Phala saga.

A damning report from the Section 89 independent panel found there was sufficient evidence for him to face an impeachment inquiry.

This development has consequences beyond Ramaphosa's integrity.

His actions over the coming days will have a ripple effect across several sectors with some of his supporters arguing that a head of state doesn’t get to just step down without a proper transition plan in place.

Eyewitness News understands some of Ramaphosa's key lieutenants who spent time with him in Cape Town on Thursday remain opposed to the idea of him walking away from office.

They instead urged him to consider taking the report on review - despite the pressure he’s likely to get from his own detractors in the African National Congress (ANC) and opposition parties.

But most agree that an impeachment process would be bruising on Ramaphosa, the country and his political party.

Those in favour of him calling it quits have also suggested to Eyewitness News that this would be followed by the withdrawal of his campaign for re-election at the ANC's fast-approaching 55th national elective conference.