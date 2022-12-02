Ramaphosa's ability to fight corruption now questionable - Corruption Watch

The inquiry found evidence that Ramaphosa might have committed serious misconduct in relation to a large amount of cash stolen from his Limpopo game farm in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - Corruption Watch said the Section 89 panel's report on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm saga raises serious questions about his ability to fight corruption.

The inquiry found evidence that Ramaphosa might have committed serious misconduct in relation to a large amount of cash stolen from his Limpopo game farm in 2020.

The Office of the Presidency said Ramaphosa was still studying the report and would communicate his response in due course.

The panel, led by former Chief Justice, Sandile Ngcobo, found that the president has a case to answer on the charge that he might have seriously violated the law.

This is in regard to his failure to report the burglary in 2020, and for undertaking paid work while he was a member of the cabinet.

Corruption Watch's executive director, Karam Singh, said the panel's report was concerning as he thought the country turned the corner in the era of state capture.

He said Ramaphosa has eroded the public goodwill that society placed on him to eradicate corruption within government.

“It does raise serious questions about the conduct of our leadership, their involvement in private sector interests, their involvement in business which involves the large transfer of cash."

Singh said whatever processes that will unfold, should be done in an expedited and transparent manner.