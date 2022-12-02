Ramaphosa confident in his caucus to evade impeachment, says spokesperson

In light of the scathing independent judicial report - which has cast doubt over Ramaphosa’s version of the burglary at his Phala Phala farm - the ANC's parliamentary caucus will have to display a united front to back him.

CAPE TOWN - Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said President Cyril Ramaphosa does not lack confidence in his own caucus to shield him from having to face an impeachment inquiry.

But he’s having to consult widely on his options - not for personal benefit - but in the best interest of the country.

This comes just weeks from his second race for the ANC presidency.

The recommendations of the Section 89 panel report on the Phala Phala burglary are not binding on the National Assembly.

This means the ANC has the numbers to stop the impeachment process from going any further.

But in the run-up to a fierce leadership battle set to play out at the party’s 55th national elective conference in December, it will be a tall ask from warring factions.

"So it’s not about whether he’s panicking. He’s not panicking that I can assure you. It’s not about that he lacks confidence in his own caucus. But it’s about appropriately processing reports, getting the benefit of different views - views that are being expressed in the interest of the country," said Magwenya.

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina said the caucus will thoroughly study the report before adopting a position.

"It’s not about defending a person. It’s about being honest to the report, honest to the country, respecting the Constitution. That’s what we are going to do."

The report will be debated and voted on next Tuesday.