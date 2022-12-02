Phala Phala can be explained: Frans Baleni

There are mounting calls for Ramaphosa to resign after an independent panel set up by Parliament found that he may have violated the Constitution and abused his oath of office.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's close friend Frans Baleni says a review of a scathing report on the President could easily be successful.

There are mounting calls for Ramaphosa to resign after an independent panel set up by Parliament found that he may have violated the Constitution and abused his oath of office.

"It's sad not only for myself but for the country. I read the report. I didn't expect it, but I think the report is flawed in law and in fact," said Baleni.

The panel analysed evidence related to the theft of millions in foreign currency from Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm in 2020.

It found the president failed to report the crime to the relevant authorities.

In its report, the Panel recommended Parliament consider an impeachment process.

According to Ramaphosa, the money in foreign currency was from the sale of buffalo.

But the panel has questioned why the animals are still on the farm two years after the sale.

Baleni believes all this can be explained.