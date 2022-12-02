Parly to approach ConCourt for another extension on Electoral Amendment Bill

The court initially gave Parliament two years to do so, back in June 2020. It’s already been granted one six-month extension to that date, but now says it again needs more time to consult the public on two material changes proposed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

After it became apparent that Parliament was not going to meet the June deadline for changing the electoral law, it was granted another six months to do so.

But now only eight days away, it’s still not going to complete the job in time.

The Department of Home Affairs’ external legal advice is that the additional changes can not be rubber-stamped without public consultation.

These include changing the threshold for supporter signatures needed by an independent candidate to compete in an election.

The other is the establishment of an external advisory panel to make recommendations on broader electoral reform after the 2024 elections.

Advocate Steven Budlender: "There could be public participation by means of written submissions. There’s no need for oral hearings, but there does need to be some form of public participation, we think, in relation to that."

Budlender has advised that Parliament approaches the court as soon as Monday.

It’s been proposed that a further extension of at least three months be requested to conclude the process.