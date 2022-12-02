New IG of Intelligence wants a better prepared office, with less dysfunction

Fazel admits there has been dysfunctionality in the leadership of the intelligence services - and a tough task lies ahead to fix this.

JOHANNESBURG - The new Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI), Imtiaz Fazel, says he'll be asking questions to ensure that the intelligence services are better prepared to prevent a repeat of the July unrest last year.

A lack of intelligence gathering was blamed for not stopping the widespread looting.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him as the new IGI following a parliamentary approval process.

Fazel says with so many people unemployed - events such as the July unrest could happen again, but he says they are better prepared.

"Any sort of event can trigger another July unrest and we continually live with this. But I would like to think that the intelligence services are more prepared than they were when they were caught with their pants down in July last year and it's one of the areas we want to focus on."

He says political abuse has been a major problem and this is being addressed.

"There are initiatives being undertaken to ensure that the legal framework is clarified so politicians can no longer get involved in intelligence gathering at an operational level."