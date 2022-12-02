Morapedi, Jordaan and Dakin off to Rio for World Boccia World Championships The para-athletes will be representing South Africa from 5 to 13 December at the Rio de Janeiro 2022 Boccia World Championships. Disability awareness

World Boccia Africa Regional Championships JOHANNESBURG – South Africa is sending three of its top para-athletes to the World Boccia World championships in Rio de Janeiro. Elanza Jordaan, Karabo Morapedi, and Brett Dakin will be representing the country from 5 – 13 December at the Rio de Janeiro 2022 Boccia World Championships in Barra da Tijuca. Boccia is a game designed specifically for athletes with a disability affecting their locomotor function. Elanza, I wanna wish you the best of luck for the upcoming Boccia World Championships in Rio de Janeiro!

I pray that the flight will go well for you and that you arrive there and come back safely.

I hope that you will have fun, no matter how the games go!

+ pic.twitter.com/1zSwKyICaR Danita500 (EN Vtuber/YouTuber/Twitch Streamer) (@Danita5001) December 1, 2022

More than 170 athletes from 41 countries have been confirmed to take part.

Boccia - introduced in 1984, when only 19 athletes represented five different countries, is now practised in more than 75 countries worldwide, and it has no Olympic counterpart.

SA Boccia para-athlete Elanza Jordaan. Picture: SASAPD/Instagram.

“My dream is to represent South Africa at the Paralympic Games. My goals are to practice hard and to participate in as many Boccia competitions as possible. I hope to inspire younger Boccia athletes to participate and enjoy Boccia as much as I do. When my mom (who is my ramp assistant) and I retire from Boccia, we want to start introducing the game to old age homes and schools that don't know about Boccia in the Western Cape,” said Jordaan.

SA Boccia para-athleteKarabo Morapedi . Picture: SASAPD/Instagram.

Morapedi's goal is to get his Diploma in Public Management and show people that disabled people can also achieve what they want in their lives.

"My dream is to be successful and be an inspiration to many people who don’t have confidence and don’t believe in themselves. My goals in Boccia are to win a lot of gold medals in the National Championships and my dream is to go to the Paralympics to represent South Africa,” he said.

SA Boccia para-athlete Brett Dakin . Picture: SASAPD/Instagram.

“My main goal is to reach and compete in the next Paralympics in Paris 2024. It has always been my dream to compete in the Paralympics one day,” said Dakin.