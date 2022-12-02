Mkhwebane inquiry: witness denies PP made work environment dreadful

Mulao Lamula - who heads the Western Cape Office of the Public Protector - denied allegations that Mkhwebane was often in a rush to release reports and compromised the quality of investigations at the Chapter 9 institution.

JOHANNESBURG - As suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane fights to keep her position, a senior official from the Chapter 9 institution has come to her defence.

Mulao Lamula - who heads the Western Cape Office of the Public Protector - denied allegations that Mkhwebane was often in a rush to release reports and compromised the quality of investigations at the Chapter 9 institution.

During his appearance in Parliament on Thursday, Lamula insisted that while Mkhwebane was strict on deadlines – she always ensured thorough investigations.

This is despite several of her reports being set aside by the courts.

Previous witnesses at Parliament’s Section 194 panel looking into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office told Members of Parliament that she was a hard taskmaster.

Executive manager for provincial investigations in the Office of the Public Protector Nelisiwe Thejane detailed harrowing tales of Mkhwebane’s leadership style, claiming that she often placed unreasonable deadlines and wanted staff members to work on weekends.

But Lamula said this is not true: "She's one person when there are deadlines, they need to be respected in particular when you do your own deadlines, but it doesn't mean that she was constantly looking at the date only. She was amenable to flexibility."

The inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office is expected to resume on Monday.