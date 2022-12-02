Mbeki objects to ANC NEC discussing Phala Phala report without Ramaphosa present

Eyewitness News understands that attempts to discuss Cyril Ramaphosa’s fate came to nothing as due process within the organisation was not followed.

JOHANNESBURG - As African National Congress (ANC) adjourns its national executive committee (NEC) meeting, former President Thabo Mbeki has objected to it discussing the Phala Phala report without party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, in the room.

Eyewitness News understands that attempts to discuss Ramaphosa’s fate came to nothing as due process within the organisation was not followed.

Earlier, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told journalists that Ramaphosa was consulting on the matter, however, he’s yet to consult the ANC itself.

Ramaphosa has come under fire following the release of the report from Parliament’s independent panel into the Phala Phala farm saga - it found there were grounds for a case of impeachment to be made against him.

Mbeki, who previously warned the ANC about its lack of preparation to deal with the Phala Phala saga, has been cited by several insiders as the voice of reason during Friday’s short meeting.

He is said to have told NEC members that he wanted to look Ramaphosa in the eye when he shared his thoughts on the saga.

Ramaphosa, who has failed to take ANC officials into his confidence, has been meeting with his allies.

It is understood that he continues to consult but some NEC members are already saying that he’s disrespected ANC structures and should go.

Meanwhile, others say the matter is still being processed and as a result, there are no sufficient grounds to recall Ramaphosa.