Matric Rage fests set for comeback after COVID lockdown

CAPE TOWN - The party of all parties to end 13 years of school is about to kick off.

Scores of teens are expected to descend on the Western Cape's Plettenberg Bay and Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal as Matric Rage festivals get under way.

The almost-year-end festivities are making a comeback following the COVID-19 lockdown.

The festival's organiser and founder, Greg Walsh: "We're not quite back to pre-COVID-19 levels of attendance and sponsorship. I think we have work to do as a business to rebuild our brand. We certainly went through a very difficult time as a brand, as businesses financially. I think what's so fantastic for us is to be organising events in a comfortable environment."

Walsh said that their purpose was to create a fun and celebratory environment while always keeping the safety of festival-goers top of mind.

"If someone pushes their personal boundaries, if someone gets broken up on the night, if someone has whatever emotional issue, we've tools and procedures and councillors and security, if it's security that's needed - and always passive of security, it' something that we always motivate as an organisation, never aggressive security."