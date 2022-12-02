Matric Rage festivals get underway in Plettenberg Bay and Ballito

Scores of teens are expected to descend on the Western Cape's Plettenberg Bay, and Ballito in KZN - as Matric Rage festivals get underway.

CAPE TOWN - The party of all parties to end 13 years of school is about to kick off.

Scores of teens are expected to descend on the Western Cape's Plettenberg Bay, and Ballito in KZN - as Matric Rage festivals get underway.

The almost-year-end festivities are making a comeback following the COVID-19 lockdown.

"We're not quite back to pre-Covid-19 levels of attendance and sponsorship. We have work to do, as a business, to rebuild our brand. We certainly went through a very difficult time as a brand...financially. But I think what's fantastic for us is to be organising an event in a comfortable environment," said the festival's organiser and founder - Greg Walsh.

Walsh says their purpose is to create a fun and celebratory environment - while always keeping the safety of festival-goers top of mind.

"If someone pushes their personal boundaries, someone gets broken up with someone on the night, if someone's has whatever emotional issues, we got tools and procedures and councillors and the red frogs and security if it is security that is needed, and always passive security, it's something we motivate as an organisation, never aggressive security."