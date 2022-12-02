Man arrested in connection with murder of police officer in Grassy Park

Anti-Gang Unit members tracked the suspect to his hideout in Ravensmead late on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Cape Town police officer.

The 26-year-old constable was shot dead when he and his partner approached an armed suspect in Grassy Park on Thursday afternoon.

The police's Andre Traut: "The 9mm pistol he stole during the altercation with the SAPS members was found in his possession and confiscated. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being probed by the Hawks' investigators, while the suspect's court appearance is being."