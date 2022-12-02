Gungubele says he has no doubt Ramaphosa respects SA laws

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says he has not witnessed anything “untoward” when it comes to the president, who faces an impeachment inquiry, after an independent panel found he has a prima facie case to answer.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says he has no doubt about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s respect for the laws of the country.

Addressing a post-cabinet briefing before Ramaphosa’s cancelled public announcement on Thursday, Gungubele said they had not witnessed anything “untoward” when it came to the president, who faces an impeachment inquiry, after an independent panel found he has a prima facie case to answer.

The section 89 panel found the president may have violated the constitution and the law, and may be guilty of misconduct related to the theft of millions in foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Gungubele said a prima facie case is not a conclusion of guilt.



He added the president would be announcing his plans in “due course”.

"Let's await pronouncement, whatever that’s going to be. And [from] where I’m sitting, we have no doubt in as far as the response and respect for the laws of this country."

Meanwhile, presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the reason the president's announcement was cancelled on Thursday was so he could study the report and consult roleplayers in the governing party and its alliance partners.

Media reports suggested the president would resign, but this was yet to be confirmed.

The panel report is set to go before the National Assembly on Tuesday for a decision on whether the House will pursue an impeachment inquiry.