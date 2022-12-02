As deadline looms, govt yet to respond to public service unions' wage demands

Three union federations have given government an ultimatum to concede to calls for a 10% wage increase during a protest in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - Government is yet to respond to the renewed wage demands by public service unions as the seven-day deadline draws closer.

The seven-day deadline lapses on Friday but unions said that government remained mum.

Trade union federations Cosatu, Fedusa and Saftu are already plotting their next move in case government misses the seven-day deadline to respond to their wage demands.

The unions are at loggerheads with the government, which says it can't afford to increase salaries by 10% amid concerns about an already bloated public service wage bill.

Workers also want an increase in the headcount in the sector, a housing allowance, as well as the continuation of the R1,000 cash allowance beyond March 2023.

Another massive protest is set down for next week in Cape Town, with several lunchtime pickets expected across the country in the buildup to Friday's protest.

President of the Public Servants Association, Lufuno Mulaudzi, said that the unions plan to follow through with their threats of a national shutdown.

"There will be no tabling of 2023/24 demands until the 2022/23 impasse is finally resolved. The call by the employer to commence with the negotiations for the next financial year is thus rejected."

Next week's protest is expected to be the third attempt by unions to pressure government to rethink their offer of 3%.