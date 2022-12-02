Govt ban on copper waste export will ward off railway theft - Transnet

The state rail agency says since April, it has cancelled almost 400 export coal trains due to security incidents.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet says the government's ban on the export of copper waste is a good move as this will derail the rapid theft of railway infrastructure.

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel says these measures will decrease the resale of public infrastructure.

"The theft of cable and other railway infrastructure has caused significant damage, not only to Transnet but the economy broadly; because we operate a single line, the theft of cable causes severe bottlenecks in the system which result in higher train cancellations," said Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi.