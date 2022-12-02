Firefighters keep watchful eye for flare-ups in Gqeberha

Gift of the Givers said firefighters attended to 10 different fires.

CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers said firefighters are on standby to respond to any fire flare-ups in Gqeberha.

Fires broke out in the Seaview area earlier this week where the blaze gutted at least one house.

The fires have since been brought under control.

The disaster relief organisation's Corene Conradie said firefighters attended to 10 different fires.

"Most of the fires were in the bushes where fire vehicles could not access the area so Gift of the Givers deployed two helicopters and a spotter plane and we also received a second spotter plane that waterbombed the areas where the fire trucks could not access."

Conradie said the day shift team will monitor the situation.

"Our teams are on standby, our helicopters are all here now and our teams are on standby in all strategic areas."