Eyewitness News goes Zulu

Eyewitness News is moving in an exciting new direction.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - You’ve heard Eyewitness News on the ground via the radio and you’ve navigated its biggest stories online. But now your favourite brand is taking its news offering to the next level.

Eyewitness News is launching its TV news offering which combines its excellence in broadcast and digital into a neat once-a-week package of topical issues.

In addition to our award-winning journalism, you can now look forward to innovative and boundary-pushing storytelling in isiZulu and in English.

Incazelo no-Kwazi Kwaza is produced and hosted by seasoned broadcast journalist and anchor Kwazi Kwaza. It carries the same Eyewitness News passion for bold and provocative journalism with a novel perspective and treatment. This is a first for the news brand.

Watch episode one of Incazelo no-Kwazi Kwaza

We also welcome a familiar face to the South African and international media landscape, Jane Dutton, to our team.

Bites with Jane Dutton is our fresh English offering, bringing you a spunky take on your top stories and also unpacking complex, topical issues. Peppered with experienced anchor and journalist Dutton’s spirited personality and sense of humour, you can expect her segment to be an exciting talking point over the weekend.

_Watch episode one of _Bites with Jane Dutton:

Eyewitness News editor-in-chief Sbu Ngalwa says this is an exciting chapter for the organisation.

“A free media in South Africa is not only about protecting journalists from physical attacks or censorship but also about the free flow of information and delivering the news in a language that feels most comfortable.

“There is no better way to do that in a language that is spoken and understood by the majority of South Africans. Kwazi and Jane are both experienced journalists and broadcasters; their experience adds credibility to the product. By delving into the TV space, we are not trying to mimic traditional TV news broadcasters but rather to offer a fresh take on topical issues, targeted at younger audiences online.”

Primedia Group’s CEO Jonathan Procter said the group was committed to supporting South African democracy through expanding its trusted media products.

“Eyewitness News has made a name for itself as a credible, accurate and trusted news brand so it’s important for us to leverage the brand to offer more to our audiences.

"Primedia aligns itself with the widely-accepted principles of a free media and universal access to information and news - to assist South Africans to make decisions about their lives. With this new offering we will scale into more regular TV bulletins and also explore other languages”, said Procter.

The two segments will be broadcast every Thursday on Eyewitness News’s YouTube channel, which boasts close to 450,000 subscribers.

Keep an eye on our socials and subscribe to our YouTube channel – that’s where we’ll let you know when to tune in for the next chapter in the Eyewitness News story.