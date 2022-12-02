CoCT crime tip-off line pays off after three arrests for abalone poaching

This week, said the city, a call to its dedicated informant rewards line led to a significant abalone bust in Rondebosch.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said its crime tip-off line is paying off.

This week, said the city, a call to its dedicated informant rewards line led to a significant abalone bust in Rondebosch.

The city’s Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said three people were arrested.

READ: CT metro police seize abalone worth more than r1m after high-speed chase

"Upon arrival, officers found a large quantity of abalone and equipment used to dry the marine resources. The abalone is still being counted and weighed, confirmed totals will be released once available and at least three suspects have been detained."

Smith added that abalone poaching is a big problem.

"The continuous stripping of our marine resources is of serious concern, and it is my sincere hope that these individuals involved in this case are swiftly prosecuted to the full extent of the law, so that it may serve as a warning to others."

READ: Black Gold: a fresh approach needed to tackle SA's illegal abalone trade

Cape Town residents can report crime and by-law offences anonymously, 24 hours a day, by calling: 0800-11-00-77.