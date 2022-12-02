City Power warns it will intensify scrapyard raids

The arrest of a scrapyard manager in Johannesburg comes as government plans to ban scrap metal exports for the next six months in a bid to curb cable theft.

JOHANNESURG - A scrapyard manager has been arrested during a raid of metal dealers in Bramley and Alexandra in Johannesburg.

The raid uncovered several copper cables belonging to City Power.

The manager, who was nabbed at Maningi Scrap Metals, is one of five suspects arrested for cable theft in various suburbs, including Booysens, Mondeor and Moffatview.

Residents in these areas recently experienced extended power cuts.

They took to the streets earlier this week, demanding their power be switched back on.

The arrests come as government plans to ban scrap metal exports for the next six months in a bid to curb cable theft.

City Power welcomed the arrests.

It said raids on scrapyards would continue until it wins the war against cable theft.

"We call on law enforcement officers to intensify the raids across the city," said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

"We believe also that a harsher sentence will serve as a deterrent to others who continue to receive stolen copper cables."