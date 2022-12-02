Cassper Nyovest hoping for another iconic Fill Up

The rapper will be performing on Saturday in his hometown at Mmabatho Stadium, Mafikeng.

CAPE TOWN - Rapper Cassper Nyovest is hoping to make history again as he fills up yet another stadium.

The mogul will be performing on Saturday in his hometown at Mmabatho Stadium, in Mafikeng.

“…Where it all started for me as a young kid from the township. This stadium is a walk away from my grandmother's house where I grew up,“ the rapper, real name Refiloe Phoolo, said in a social media post.

The award-winning hitmaker is taking it back to Maftown with acts such as Khuli Chana, Morafe, and Tuks on the line-up - who are also from Mafikeng.

Other big names include Makhadzi, Nasty C, Kwesta and Kamo Mphela.

Nyovest said he is coming back with a bang and added that this show will be the best of all time.

Believe me when I say #FillUpMmabathoStadium will be the best fill up of ALL TIME!!! The production!!! The stage!! The lights!!! The acts!! The surprises!!!! The dancers!!! The music!!! Saturday I am giving you a show!!!! It’s been 2 years and I have to come back with a Bang!!! ' Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 1, 2022

In 2015, the rapper performed to capacity crowds at The Dome in Johannesburg, and he did the same at Soweto’s Orlando Stadium in Soweto 2016.

Nyovest continued the successful campaign in 2017 at the FNB Stadium, Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in 2018 and the last one was in 2019 at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.