Boksburg schools forced to evacuate following bomb threats

Medical officials say they responded to at least two separate bomb scares at schools -where they provided support on Friday morning, although searches found no explosives at either locations.

JOHANNESBURG - Staff and pupils at some schools in Boksburg on the East Rand were forced to evacuate classrooms following a number of bomb threats.

Medical officials said they responded to at least two separate bomb scares at schools, where they provided support on Friday morning, although searches found no explosives at either locations.

It’s understood that a number of other schools also received calls – but searches there too found no trace of explosives.

Medicare’s Mike van Wyk said both incidents are under investigation, including whether they are related.

“We’re just assisting the emergency services for the threat they had at the schools, making sure that from a healthcare perspective it’s sorted if something should happen. There were bomb threats at schools, so I cannot confirm how many schools. So, we’re just waiting for a medical perspective. We have been to two schools.”

Van Wyk said while many times the threats turn out to be hoaxes, tactical teams need to respond to any eventuality.